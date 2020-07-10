1/1
Jayme Nicole Fritsch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jayme's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jayme Nicole Fritsch

West Allis - Jayme Nicole Fritsch, 35, of West Allis passed away on July 02, 2020 at her residence. She was a loving mother of Kayden & Devin; Crazy, but caring sister to Shannon, Jenni, & Amber; Proud Aunt of 12 nieces and nephews, Destin, Darin Jr., Jordan, Jadon, Jaxon, Jada, Jalon, Malya, Makai, Anissa, Ay'bree, & Gianna. Proceeded in death by her adoptive parents and grand parent Jeanine & Frank Fritsch; Survived by her biological parents Lori Cleary and Anthony Taylor; Also survived by her adoptive siblings David and Juanita Burcham.

Also remembered and dearly loved by her longtime friend & confidant Ryan. Ryan will forever hold a place in our hearts and Jayme's. He was always there for Jayme no matter what she threw his way.

The RealMiss JaymeNicole - Jayme Springer - Whether you knew her personally or just through a computer screen she will have a lasting effect on your life and your heart. Jayme was Loving and Caring, but also had a "Twiztid" sense of humor. She is truly loved and will be missed!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved