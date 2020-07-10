Jayme Nicole Fritsch
West Allis - Jayme Nicole Fritsch, 35, of West Allis passed away on July 02, 2020 at her residence. She was a loving mother of Kayden & Devin; Crazy, but caring sister to Shannon, Jenni, & Amber; Proud Aunt of 12 nieces and nephews, Destin, Darin Jr., Jordan, Jadon, Jaxon, Jada, Jalon, Malya, Makai, Anissa, Ay'bree, & Gianna. Proceeded in death by her adoptive parents and grand parent Jeanine & Frank Fritsch; Survived by her biological parents Lori Cleary and Anthony Taylor; Also survived by her adoptive siblings David and Juanita Burcham.
Also remembered and dearly loved by her longtime friend & confidant Ryan. Ryan will forever hold a place in our hearts and Jayme's. He was always there for Jayme no matter what she threw his way.
The RealMiss JaymeNicole - Jayme Springer - Whether you knew her personally or just through a computer screen she will have a lasting effect on your life and your heart. Jayme was Loving and Caring, but also had a "Twiztid" sense of humor. She is truly loved and will be missed!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.