Jayne A. Bochat
Jayne A. Bochat

Wauwatosa - (nee Harding) Born to Eternal Life November 3, 2020 at the age of 63 years after a courageous battle with Lewy's Body Disease. Beloved wife of Neil for 37 years. Loving mother of Meghan and Michael. Dear grandmother of Andrew, Madelyn, Duane Jr. and Hannah. Sister of Bruce (Judy) Harding and Greg (Nancy) Harding. Sister-in-law of the late Dennis (Lauretta) and the late Allen lee (Mary Jane). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jayne was a dedicated Nurse who worked at St. Luke's Medical Center and Luther Manor.

Visitation Saturday, November 21 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the ROZGA - LINCOLN VILLAGE CHAPEL (703 W. Lincoln Av, Milwaukee) followed by Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Private cremation to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
