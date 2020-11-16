Jayne A. BochatWauwatosa - (nee Harding) Born to Eternal Life November 3, 2020 at the age of 63 years after a courageous battle with Lewy's Body Disease. Beloved wife of Neil for 37 years. Loving mother of Meghan and Michael. Dear grandmother of Andrew, Madelyn, Duane Jr. and Hannah. Sister of Bruce (Judy) Harding and Greg (Nancy) Harding. Sister-in-law of the late Dennis (Lauretta) and the late Allen lee (Mary Jane). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jayne was a dedicated Nurse who worked at St. Luke's Medical Center and Luther Manor.Visitation Saturday, November 21 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the ROZGA - LINCOLN VILLAGE CHAPEL (703 W. Lincoln Av, Milwaukee) followed by Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Private cremation to follow.