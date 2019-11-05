|
|
Jayne H. Kieffer
Brookfield - Found her peace on Friday, November 1, 2019, age 70. Loving wife of Jim for 15 years. Step-mom of Amy (Chris) Freiman, John (Ben) Kieffer, Daniel (Emily) Kieffer, Bronson (Lorri) Peters. YaYa of Landon and Logan. Step grandma of Kylie and Megan. Sister of Mary (the late Paul) Nestberg, Karyn (the late Ken) Flitz, Barb Boylan (Roger) and Tony (Darlene) Boylan. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2-4:45PM. Memorial Service at 5PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019