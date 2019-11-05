Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Kieffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne H. Kieffer

Add a Memory
Jayne H. Kieffer Notice
Jayne H. Kieffer

Brookfield - Found her peace on Friday, November 1, 2019, age 70. Loving wife of Jim for 15 years. Step-mom of Amy (Chris) Freiman, John (Ben) Kieffer, Daniel (Emily) Kieffer, Bronson (Lorri) Peters. YaYa of Landon and Logan. Step grandma of Kylie and Megan. Sister of Mary (the late Paul) Nestberg, Karyn (the late Ken) Flitz, Barb Boylan (Roger) and Tony (Darlene) Boylan. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2-4:45PM. Memorial Service at 5PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline