Baker, Jayne M. (Nee Guzman) Called home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, age 94, at her home in Milwaukee. Jayne was born in Milwaukee on November 30, 1924, daughter of the late Albert and Josephine (Nee Sweek) Guzman. Loving Mom of Greg (Marilyn) Baker. Loving companion of Tom Slattery. Proud Godmother of Brody Lee and the late Sandra Price. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Stella Fremder, Clarence Guzman, Charlie Tyler, Alice Dietz, Lorraine Westley and Dolores Michuda. She gradutated from Mercy High School in 1942. During the WWII years she worked at Allen-Bradley supporting our service members. Then Jayne attended nursing school and became a Registered Nurse (RN). She started her career at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, then worked alongside Frank X. Schuler, M.D. in his office in West Milwaukee and ended her career at Eagle Knitting in Milwaukee. Her fondest memories were of being an actress with the Norman Players in the 1940's, being an instructor in stain glass design at West Allis Senior Center, spending time with her loving family, friends and her dogs, Echo I, Echo II, Buddy and Penny. She was a proud member of Christian Mother's at St. Gregory the Great. Visitation will be held at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S. 63rd St, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Wildlife in Need Center, W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A special thank you to Dr. Alquinto and Dr. Roger Torres and their staff who provided her with many years of exceptional care. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Aurora West Allis Memorial Hospital on the 7th floor and the Vitas staff. Mom, you will always be loved remembered and missed.



