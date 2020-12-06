1/1
Jayne R. Klug
Jayne R. Klug

(Nee Nehring) Passed peacefully and is reunited with her husband, Russell, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, age 92. Loving Mother of Bonnie (the late Ron) Romanowich, Keith Klug and Laurie Klug. Cherished Grandmother of Brian (Jill) Romanowich, Jaime (Jon) Dobner, Julia (Andy) Fishler, Joseph Klug and Anna (Chad) Pizur. Doting Great Grandmother of Hannah, Emily, Ben, Josh, Genevieve, Sam, Alex and Sebastian. Special Great-Great Grandmother of Blue Marie. Dear Sister of Barbara Makal Thomas. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Laureen and brothers Walter Jr. and Richard. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, 1-3:45PM. Funeral Service at 4PM. There will be a live-stream service on the website. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Elm Grove Lutheran Church, 945 Terrace Dr, Elm Grove, WI 53122. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Grove-New Berlin for their loving care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
