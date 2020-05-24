Jayne R. YatsoOf Wauwatosa. Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 54 years old. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Michael G. Yatso, M.D. and the late LaVerne T. Yatso (nee Foren). Also preceded in death by her sister, Susan M. Yatso of Wauwatosa. Jayne was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Bette of Palo Alto, California, Katie Yatso, John (Laura) Yatso and Jim Yatso. Jayne cherished her life-long friendships with her Nowakowski and Foren family cousins, who were like brothers and sisters of Jayne.Jayne attended St. Jude the Apostle grade school and Pius XI High School where she was a member of the girl's tennis team and forensics team. She enjoyed nature, tennis, swimming, reading, and long walks with her beloved Schnauzer, Pepper, who is in Heaven waiting for her.Jayne graduated from Mount Mary College and Marquette University and enjoyed a career in health care services.A private celebration of Jayne's life was held. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.Memorials in Jayne's name to Pius XI High School girl's athletics are appreciated.Jayne is thankful for her family and friends who helped her and prayed with her during her illness. A heartfelt "Thank You" to the Ascension Oncology Team-Wauwatosa, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin Palliative Care Team, and the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.