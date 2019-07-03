|
|
Foley, J.D., John "Jack" born September 4, 1928, entered eternal life on June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Mae Foley, loving father of John, Mary, Colleen, and Stephen, grandfather of Madeline, Angela, Katie, Connor, Tom, Jessica, Tom, Daniel, Steve, and Laressa, great grandfather to Grayson, and brother to Anita and Marjorie. He graduated with honors (Order of the Coif) from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1955 and subsequently entered legal practice until his election as a Circuit Court Judge in 1968. He served as president of the Milwaukee school board from 1965-1967. The judge was the recipient of numerous civic and community awards during his long career in public service. He retired as a circuit court judge in 1995 but continued to serve as a reserve judge until 2010. He was well known in the legal community for his legal acumen and compassion, as well as his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his horses Judy and Babe, and occasionally driving the whole family to Nevada to go camping and play a little blackjack! In later years his dog Dutchess was constantly by his side, and a great comfort when he fell ill. Services for Jack will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W National Ave, New Berlin). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00pm. A time of gathering will later follow at 4:00pm at Westmoor Country Club (400 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield). Jack was loved dearly by his friends and family, and will be sorely missed by all.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019