Jean A. Hedberg
Waukesha - Jean found peace on November 22, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her twin sister, Joyce (the late Dick) Fullington, cousins, and was a loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Agnes Hedberg and her brother Bob (the late Mary) Hedberg.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or The House of Good Shepherd - St. Paul, MN.
