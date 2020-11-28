1/1
Jean A. Hedberg
{ "" }
Jean A. Hedberg

Waukesha - Jean found peace on November 22, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her twin sister, Joyce (the late Dick) Fullington, cousins, and was a loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Agnes Hedberg and her brother Bob (the late Mary) Hedberg.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The House of Good Shepherd - St. Paul, MN.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
