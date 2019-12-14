Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
the Hartland Village Cemetery
Hill Street
Hartland, WI
Jean A. (Geszvain) Heise Notice
Jean A. Heise (nee Geszvain)

Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at the age of 84.

Longtime Hartland resident and Melbourne, FL for the past 15 years. She was a former member of Zion EV. Lutheran Church in Hartland. Jean was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing and doing crossword puzzles.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Susan. She is survived by her son Stephan, granddaughters Tabitha and Candice Wilson and brothers Bill (Phyliss) Geszvain and Ken (the late Mary) Geszvain.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Hartland Village Cemetery, Hill Street, Hartland followed by a reception.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
