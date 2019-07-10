Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Maney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Maney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Maney Notice
Maney, Jean A. (Nee Peterson) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Floyd for 38 years. Loving mom of Peggy (Mike) Donovan, Jill (John) Lang, Jennifer (Wilma) Maney and daughter-in-law Gayle. Jean was preceded in death by her son Tom Maney. Proud grandma of Bridget (Brandon), Megan, Tim, Gabby, and great-granddaughter Bailey. Sister of Joseph Peterson (Betty Ann). Also survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM-10:45AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (18000 W. Greenfield Ave. Brookfield WI, 53045), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or the . For obituary/directions please text 1851779 to 414-301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline