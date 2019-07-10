|
Maney, Jean A. (Nee Peterson) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Floyd for 38 years. Loving mom of Peggy (Mike) Donovan, Jill (John) Lang, Jennifer (Wilma) Maney and daughter-in-law Gayle. Jean was preceded in death by her son Tom Maney. Proud grandma of Bridget (Brandon), Megan, Tim, Gabby, and great-granddaughter Bailey. Sister of Joseph Peterson (Betty Ann). Also survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM-10:45AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (18000 W. Greenfield Ave. Brookfield WI, 53045), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or the . For obituary/directions please text 1851779 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019