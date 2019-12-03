|
Jean A. Strandlien (nee Herbstreith)
Age 90, was born to Eternal Life on November 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by husband Harland "Rusty", son David and granddaughter Jessica. Survived by children Mary Jean Cherne, Kathy Beveridge and Gail (Randy) Kegley, grandchildren, Curtis, Beth, Stacie, Kim and Shannon, and great grandchildren, Alina and Noah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland, WI. Visitation from 4 PM until the time of the Mass at 5 PM followed by a dinner reception. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019