Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Dr
Hartland, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Dr
Hartland, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Strandlien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. (Herbstreith) Strandlien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. (Herbstreith) Strandlien Notice
Jean A. Strandlien (nee Herbstreith)

Age 90, was born to Eternal Life on November 28, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband Harland "Rusty", son David and granddaughter Jessica. Survived by children Mary Jean Cherne, Kathy Beveridge and Gail (Randy) Kegley, grandchildren, Curtis, Beth, Stacie, Kim and Shannon, and great grandchildren, Alina and Noah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland, WI. Visitation from 4 PM until the time of the Mass at 5 PM followed by a dinner reception. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline