Jean Ann Eisman (nee Andrews)Milwaukee - Jean Ann Eisman (nee Andrews) died peacefully on July 18, 2020 of pneumonia.She is survived by her husband, Eugene ("Gene") Eisman, daughter Naomi Soldon (Scott), granddaughters Emma and Mira Soldon, as well as her son Joe Eisman (Ali Pivar) and granddaughter Raea Eisman.She is also survived by her brother David Andrews, his sons David ("Skip") and Mathew Todd and daughter Susan Bailing, as well as her brother-in-law Frank Delia (widowed by her beloved sister Mary Alice), nephew Joe, nieces Betsy and Jessie, and their families.Also surviving are numerous close Andrews and Dennison cousins in Pennsylvania and beyond.Jean also enjoyed Gene's family, and is survived by his nephews Michael, William and Ira Eisman, niece Jo Grushack Eisman, and nephew Victor La Gambina, their families, and many other cousins.Jean was born in Mt. Jackson, PA on August 21, 1938, and as a teenager moved to her mother's "Colonel Hunter Farm" in Jamestown, PA. She went on to Oberlin College and the University of Pennsylvania. After the death of her father M. Dale Andrews, she married Gene, settled in Milwaukee and earned her PhD, with distinction, at UWM, writing about the Beat Poet Frank O'Hara. She then worked as an English professor at Carroll College in Waukesha, WI, followed by nearly 20 years at MATC, teaching writing and literature to countless students, always giving them her all.Jean enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, reading novels, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, watching the Olympics, dramatic movies and series, and taking many trips to the farm, where she visited her mother Elizabeth Andrews (nee Dennison) and other beloved family members.She treasured time with her granddaughters Emma and Mira, and more recently Raea.Toward the end, Michael Bush, Jean Kaiser and Keely Monahan provided invaluable assistance and friendly companionship, and played Scrabble at Jean's house in Milwaukee, where she lived until her final five days.Her family and many dear friends from UWM, MATC, around Milwaukee and across the country will miss Jean's warmth, kindness, quick wit and genuinely conscientious nature.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any generosity be directed to MATC's FASTFund, providing quick support to MATC students experiencing economic emergencies. Contribute online at:Alternatively, send a check made out to "Believe in Students, Inc" and mail to:FASTFund739 W. Juneau AveMilwaukee, WI 53233