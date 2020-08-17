Jean Bansemar
(nee Vaichinger) Died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at age 89. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald and sons, James and Gary. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Beverly) Bansemar, Jeri Lynn (Daniel) Schneider and Janet (Robert) Jacob. Dear grandma of Greg (Jennifer), Jamie (Ken), Jessica (Andrew), Nathan (Laurie), Josh (Amanda), Katie (Kevin), Peter (Amanda), Kristine (Aaron), Matthew (Trinae) and 23 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Carol (John) Schmidt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME Thursday, August 20 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Private Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church Franklin, WI.