Jean Baughman
Jean Gloria Baughman of Fort Atkinson, WI departed this world on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, with Pastor Amy Waelchli officiating. The visitation at the church will start at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family
www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019