Nitardy Funeral Home
1008 Madison Avenue
Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
920-563-5898
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
314 Barrie Street
Fort Atkinson, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
314 Barrie Street
Fort Atkinson, WI
Jean Gloria Baughman of Fort Atkinson, WI departed this world on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, with Pastor Amy Waelchli officiating. The visitation at the church will start at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family

www.nitardyfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
