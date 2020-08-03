Jean "Chickie" BeyerMequon - (Nee Libow) August 2, 2020 of Mequon at the age of 95 years. Loving wife of the late Carl. Beloved mother of Donna Herman, Richie Herman and Vicky Herman. Dear sister of the late Esther and the late Lawrence. Loving grandmother of Michael and Adam Terzuoli. Further survived by cherished niecies, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private family service and entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial Gifts to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Chickie's name appreciated.