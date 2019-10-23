|
|
Jean Burgardt (nee Hessel)
Was Born to Eternal Life Monday October 21, 2019 at the age of 74 years. She is survived by her loving husband Ronald of 52 years, her loving children Kevin (Candy), Richard (JoAnne) Rande (Pam) Burgardt, her brother Fr. Gerald Hessel SJ, her sisters Betty (Dennis) Weise, Janet (Kurt) Hetzel, Lois (Stan) Konieczka, Joyce (Randy) Schultz and Diane Bennett. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday October 25, 2019 from 3:30-5PM at St Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford, WI. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 5PM at church. Private interment St. Kilian Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019