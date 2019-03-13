|
Gillis, Jean C. (Nee Arnold) Passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late James for 55 years. Loving mom of Lisa (Donald) Long, Todd, Wendy (William) Marcou, the late Craig and the late infant, son, Thad. Proud grandma of Ashley (Ben), Donny, Michael, Charles, Emily and Clayton. Proud great-grandma of Aiden, Kaylee and Blake. Step-grandma of Shawn Wagner. Dear sister of the late Robert (the late Kathy), Nancy (the late Richard) Magin, Alan (Linda), Linda (Doug) Klumb and Ruth (Art) Lunde. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 15 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 5:00 PM. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019