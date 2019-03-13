Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. Gillis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jean C. Gillis Notice
Gillis, Jean C. (Nee Arnold) Passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late James for 55 years. Loving mom of Lisa (Donald) Long, Todd, Wendy (William) Marcou, the late Craig and the late infant, son, Thad. Proud grandma of Ashley (Ben), Donny, Michael, Charles, Emily and Clayton. Proud great-grandma of Aiden, Kaylee and Blake. Step-grandma of Shawn Wagner. Dear sister of the late Robert (the late Kathy), Nancy (the late Richard) Magin, Alan (Linda), Linda (Doug) Klumb and Ruth (Art) Lunde. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 15 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 5:00 PM. Private Interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now