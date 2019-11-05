|
|
Jean C. Johnson
Milwaukee - (nee Goetz) 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Johnson Sr. Loving mother of Deborah (Gary) Anderson, Donald Jr. (Brenda) and Craig (Laurel) Johnson. Cherished grandmother and of Cherie and Keith Anderson and Paul Johnson. Treasured great-grandmother of Kalei, Zenon, Jayden, Olivia and Zeth. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00AM-1:00 PM. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019