Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jean C. Johnson

Milwaukee - (nee Goetz) 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Johnson Sr. Loving mother of Deborah (Gary) Anderson, Donald Jr. (Brenda) and Craig (Laurel) Johnson. Cherished grandmother and of Cherie and Keith Anderson and Paul Johnson. Treasured great-grandmother of Kalei, Zenon, Jayden, Olivia and Zeth. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00AM-1:00 PM. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
