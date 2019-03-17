Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Jean C. Peterson

Peterson, Jean C. (Nee Ellingboe) Left us peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Donald. Loving mom of Jerry (Lyn), Nancy (Scott) Nushart, Susan (Ric) Green and the late Barbara. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Friday, March 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation continues at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private committal at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Elm Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or The Girl Scouts WI-SE are appreciated. Please see Harder Funeral Home Website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
