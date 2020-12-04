1/
Jean C. Schilling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean C. Schilling

Menomonee Falls - (nee Schuppie) Born to Eternal Life Wednesday December 2, 2020, age 85. Loving wife and best friend of the late Lawrence for 61 years. Beloved mom of Pastor Robert (Donna), Cheryl Tillman and Thomas (Kathleen). Proud grandma of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jack (Karen) Schuppie and Jerry (Lynne) Schuppie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday December 5th at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53222 from 1:30 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her Church appreciated. Jean was a gate supervisor and an avid fan for the Milwaukee Brewers as well as the Green Bay Packers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved