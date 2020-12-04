Jean C. SchillingMenomonee Falls - (nee Schuppie) Born to Eternal Life Wednesday December 2, 2020, age 85. Loving wife and best friend of the late Lawrence for 61 years. Beloved mom of Pastor Robert (Donna), Cheryl Tillman and Thomas (Kathleen). Proud grandma of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jack (Karen) Schuppie and Jerry (Lynne) Schuppie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday December 5th at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53222 from 1:30 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her Church appreciated. Jean was a gate supervisor and an avid fan for the Milwaukee Brewers as well as the Green Bay Packers.