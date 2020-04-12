|
|
Jean C. White
Waukesha - (Nee Paris) April 6, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of Richard L. White. Dear mother of Daniel (Sandy) White, Bonnie (Gary) Reimann, Dr. Donna (Dr. Thomas) Kraklow, and the late Larry White. Loving grandmother of Heather Pulley; Michelle (Eric) Stobbe; Evelyn, Helen and Oliver Kraklow. Great grandmother of Austin, Alexander and Eli Stobbe; Nola and Charlotte Pulley. Sister of Robert (the late Dolores) Paris. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private family service was held with interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish are appreciated.
Jean worked as a registered nurse and retired from St. Luke's Hospital. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, West Allis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020