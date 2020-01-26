Services
Port Washington - Jean Dedert (nee Chartier) of Port Washington, Born to Eternal Life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loving Mother of the late Michael (Sharon), Linda Lemanczyk, Karen (Doug) Smart, Don (Christa). Loved by grandchildren; Ryan (Heather), Joseph, Sara (Levi), Andrew (Fiancé Rachel), Keith (Alex), Brandon (Ann), Christopher and Marie. Further survived by Sisters and Brothers, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Germaine (nee LaPointe). A visitation at Lumen Christi Church from 11:30 to 12:45, Mass at 1:00. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020
