Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alexian Village Chapel
9301 N. 76th St.
Mil, WI
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Alexian Village Chapel
9301 N. 76th St.
Mil, WI
More Obituaries for Jean Brunner
Jean E. Brunner

Jean E. Brunner

Jean E. Brunner Notice
Jean E. Brunner

of Milwaukee - (Nee Hecker) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 12, 2019, age 93. Loving wife of Jacob Brunner. Dear sister to the late Donald (the late Rose) Hecker, David Hecker, Betty (the late Roger) Simpkins, Donna (the late Larry) Klopstein, and Judy (Cortland) Sparre. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019 at Alexian Village Chapel (9301 N. 76th St. Mil., WI 53223) from 1pm - 2pm with Services at 2:00pm. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
