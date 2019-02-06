|
|
D'Amato, Jean E. (Nee Heidenreich) Our beloved mother passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence (Larry), daughter Tamara, granddaughter Kyla Belich, parents John and June Heidenreich, and brother John Alan. She is survived by her brother Jerrold (Marlene) Heidenreich and sister-in-law Jean Heidenreich. She will be terribly missed by her children Pamela (Emil) Belich, Denise (Dan) Werlein, John (Terry) D'Amato, Dena (the late Chris Larson) D'Amato, and Angela (Jon) Ewald. Obnoxiously proud Nana of Michael (Shana) and Eli Belich, Andrea (Zach), Vanessa (Jevin) and Adam (Treccy) Werlein, Alycia and Deidre D'Amato, and Jake, Sam, Max and Nate Ewald. Also great-grandma to Mitchel Bates and Sienna, Ivana, and Mila Belich. Dolly, Dimples, Dimps, Jeanie-Beanie your heart and smile were larger than you. Our only consolation is to know you are reunited with the other loves of your life. To her caregivers at Palmer House, who referred to her as Miss Lady, Fancy Pants, and Jeanie-Jean, and laughed that she would never come down to dinner without her lipstick on; Thank you for enjoying her and taking care of her. Visitation will be Friday at St. Matthias Parish (9300 W. Beloit Rd.) 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at the church at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019