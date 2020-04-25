Services
Jean E. Davidson

Wauwatosa - Jean Eva Davidson died peacefully at Zilber Hospice on Friday April 24th, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to Lloyd and Clara Haight in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota, on October 10th, 1930.

A long-time resident of Wauwatosa, Jean was involved in several local organizations and was a fierce advocate for seniors and the disabled. She also hosted many students and visiting scholars associated with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Jean graduated from Upsala High School and The University of Minnesota. She taught Home Economics for several years in the Greenfield School District. She earned a master's degree in Educational Psychology from The University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, after which she worked as a school counselor.

Jean is survived by her daughters Lanette Davidson, Linda Jo Lange, and Deanna (Blane III) Brinkley, grandchildren Kyle Lange, Sarah (Kurt) Knutson, Blane Brinkley IV, and Alex Brinkley, and great-grandchildren Geneva, Margo, and Korben Knutson. She is also survived by her sisters June Rockwood, Mary Ann Kopel, and Betsy Haight Tepley. She is preceded in death by her sisters Joyce (Dan) Bradshaw and Ellen Jane Haight, her brother Roscoe (Jan) Haight and her parents Lloyd and Clara (Mork) Haight.

Her family and friends will celebrate her life with a memorial service that will be held at the Wauwatosa Avenue Methodist Church once the COVID19 restrictions are lifted.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
