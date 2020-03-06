|
Jean Elaine Green
Germantown - (Nee Meinecke) Born to Eternal Life on March 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband James E., Jr. Survived by her sons Jerrold (Blondie), James E., III (Katie), and Jeffrey (Mary). Grandmother of Lisa (Mike) Toennies; Daniel, Matthew, and Nathan Green. Great-grandmother of Megan, Colin, and Sara Toennies. Sister to James (Margaret) Meinecke and sister-in-law to Arlene and Rene Meinecke. Also preceded in death by siblings Ernest, Gerald, and Charles Meinecke. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Private Services were held for the family. Memorials appreciated to West Granville Presbyterian Church.
