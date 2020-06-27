Jean Eleanor Steinhafel



Jean Eleanor Steinhafel, "Mama Jean", was welcomed into the Lord's arms on June 21, 2020. She was born November 10, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leo and Florence Schreindl. Jean married James J. Steinhafel of Steinhafels Furniture in 1951. Both Jean and Jim Steinhafel came from very humble beginnings; never could afford to go to college but made up for it through hard work, sacrifice and believing in themselves and others. Jean loved her husband, 6 children, her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Messmer High School and supported their mission. She believed in helping the less fortunate and always treated people with kindness. Jean had beautiful green eyes, a bright engaging smile, and had a true zest for life.



Jean is survived by her 5 children and sons and daughters-in-law: Linda (Ron) Stark, Gary (Jocelyn) Steinhafel, Gregg (Denise) Steinhafel, Lisa (Judd) Kassuba, Ellen (Dave) Steinhafel-Lappe and her daughter-in-law, Lori Papa. Also, 11 grandchildren: Karen (Ben) Williams, Adam (Shantyl Bach) Stark, Sean Stark, Kelly (Marcus) Sun, David (Katie) Steinhafel, Kevin (Michelle) Steinhafel, James Steinhafel, Tyler Kassuba, Jarrod Kassuba, Megan Lappe and Ryan Lappe. In addition, 3 great grandchildren: Kirsten Williams, Malachi Sun and Hannah Sun.



Jean enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, skiing, and going for boat rides on Oconomowoc Lake with her family and friends. She loved walking the beach and watching the sunsets. Jean was a wonderful dancer and loved her dance partner James, her beloved husband of 57 years.



Jean was a great life partner and supported James in all of his business initiatives. She encouraged him to take risks and to mentor their children in business, family values and what it took to succeed in life. while their family had dinner together. She was committed to raising her kids with values and a sense of purpose and gave them every opportunity to be involved in sports, music, and family activities.



In her later years, Jean had an accident that damaged her spinal cord that greatly affected her ability to walk. This deeply personal tragedy caused her to develop a love and empathy for others suffering from spinal cord injury or any other condition that affects an individual's ability to move and interact with others.



Jean was also very dedicated to her faith. She loved the Lord, accepted her challenges with dignity and never complained.



In her later years, Jean was an avid game player. She spent many hours playing Mahjong with her daughter Linda and a close friend. She played cribbage with her son Eric (deceased) and grandsons James and Ryan. She also loved playing bridge. She enjoyed a glass of wine with her family and friends and having dinner with her daughter Ellen and her family. Jean also loved to read and found great enjoyment in discussing books and authors with family and friends.



Each of her children supported her in different ways. Gary brought her dinner, Gregg and his wife Denise sent her flowers and love every month, Lisa helped her through her times of crisis, Eric made her breakfast every Sunday and Linda played games with her. Her daughter-in-law Lori went to church with her every week and did her nails. She was blessed with a family who loved her. We will miss her greatly!



She was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Florence Schreindl, her beloved husband James, her son Eric and her brother Richard Schreindl.



Jean has been reunited with her Lord and Savior and Lord has said:



Come with Me God saw she was getting tired and the cure was not to be.



So, He put his arms around her and whispered "Come with Me"



With tearful hearts we watched her fade away. Although we loved her dearly,



We could not make her stay. A golden Heart stopped beating,



Hard working hands laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us



He only takes the best.



The family plans to hold a private service to celebrate Jean's life.









