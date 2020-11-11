Jean Elizabeth Skibba (nee Hoffmann
Menomonee Falls - Joyfully entered her new life on October 30, 2020. I lived, I learned, I loved wholeheartedly and I left.
Survived by children Susan Skibba, Rick (Karen) Skibba and Kathy (Bruce) Gilmeister, Grandchildren Vicki (Matt) Goertz, Joe Gilmeister and Steve (Kristina) Gilmeister, Nick (Anna) Skibba and Melissa Skibba, and many great-grandchildren.
Private Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org
are appreciated.