Jean Elizabeth Skibba
Jean Elizabeth Skibba (nee Hoffmann

Menomonee Falls - Joyfully entered her new life on October 30, 2020. I lived, I learned, I loved wholeheartedly and I left.

Survived by children Susan Skibba, Rick (Karen) Skibba and Kathy (Bruce) Gilmeister, Grandchildren Vicki (Matt) Goertz, Joe Gilmeister and Steve (Kristina) Gilmeister, Nick (Anna) Skibba and Melissa Skibba, and many great-grandchildren.

Private Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
