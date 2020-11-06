Jean Elizabeth Wealton(née Thomson) Passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A longtime Whitefish Bay resident, she was 96.Jean was preceded in death by her husband Edward, son John, and brothers Jack and Paul. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her children, Mike (Peggy), Randie (Mike) Parks, Kate (Dan Kile), and Mary (John) Chandler; grandchildren, Colleen (Mike Mailander), Dan (Holly), Tim (Olivia), Joe (Lindsey) Parks, Matt (Elyse) Parks, Ellen Kile, Jack and Jennifer Chandler; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Joe) Gemignani and Mary Wollney; and many relatives and friends.Born in Hammond, IN, Jean enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, and she cherished the friendships she built through those activities. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and did all she could for her family.Interment will take place privately in Hancock, MI.Given our present situation, no gathering will be held. The family asks that you join them in happily recalling the countless ways in which Jean filled our lives with constant support, understanding, wisdom and, most of all, love. Our world is a better place for Jean's having been in it.Jean's family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the many staff members at the Elizabeth Residence for their dedicated care and many kindnesses.