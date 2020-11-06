1/1
Jean Elizabeth Wealton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Elizabeth Wealton

(née Thomson) Passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A longtime Whitefish Bay resident, she was 96.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Edward, son John, and brothers Jack and Paul. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her children, Mike (Peggy), Randie (Mike) Parks, Kate (Dan Kile), and Mary (John) Chandler; grandchildren, Colleen (Mike Mailander), Dan (Holly), Tim (Olivia), Joe (Lindsey) Parks, Matt (Elyse) Parks, Ellen Kile, Jack and Jennifer Chandler; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Joe) Gemignani and Mary Wollney; and many relatives and friends.

Born in Hammond, IN, Jean enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, and she cherished the friendships she built through those activities. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and did all she could for her family.

Interment will take place privately in Hancock, MI.

Given our present situation, no gathering will be held. The family asks that you join them in happily recalling the countless ways in which Jean filled our lives with constant support, understanding, wisdom and, most of all, love. Our world is a better place for Jean's having been in it.

Jean's family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the many staff members at the Elizabeth Residence for their dedicated care and many kindnesses.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
I’m so fortunate to have known Jean. She was always smiling, upbeat and kind. Sending love to all her family.
Cindy Nelson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved