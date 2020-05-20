Jean Ellen Rathke
Jean Ellen Rathke

Greenfield, formerly of West Allis - (Née Torrison). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Devoted mom of Jolene (George) Smith, Jessica (James) Lorbach, and Jason (Shannon) Rathke. Loving grandma of Matthew, Erin and Alex Smith and Joshua (Ayonna), Jared, and Jena Lorbach and William (Angela) Scharmach, and Lucile, Sadie, Charlie and Lewis Rathke. Great-grandma of Jenalise and Aubrielle. Jean is loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Private family services held at Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
