Jean Ellen RathkeGreenfield, formerly of West Allis - (Née Torrison). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Devoted mom of Jolene (George) Smith, Jessica (James) Lorbach, and Jason (Shannon) Rathke. Loving grandma of Matthew, Erin and Alex Smith and Joshua (Ayonna), Jared, and Jena Lorbach and William (Angela) Scharmach, and Lucile, Sadie, Charlie and Lewis Rathke. Great-grandma of Jenalise and Aubrielle. Jean is loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.Private family services held at Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis.