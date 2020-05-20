Jean Ellen Rathke
Greenfield, formerly of West Allis - (Née Torrison). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Devoted mom of Jolene (George) Smith, Jessica (James) Lorbach, and Jason (Shannon) Rathke. Loving grandma of Matthew, Erin and Alex Smith and Joshua (Ayonna), Jared, and Jena Lorbach and William (Angela) Scharmach, and Lucile, Sadie, Charlie and Lewis Rathke. Great-grandma of Jenalise and Aubrielle. Jean is loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Private family services held at Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis.
Greenfield, formerly of West Allis - (Née Torrison). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Devoted mom of Jolene (George) Smith, Jessica (James) Lorbach, and Jason (Shannon) Rathke. Loving grandma of Matthew, Erin and Alex Smith and Joshua (Ayonna), Jared, and Jena Lorbach and William (Angela) Scharmach, and Lucile, Sadie, Charlie and Lewis Rathke. Great-grandma of Jenalise and Aubrielle. Jean is loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Private family services held at Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.