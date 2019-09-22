|
Jean F. Apple
Dousman - (Nee Manion) Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on August 31, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.
Jean was born November 12, 1944, in Reedsburg, WI as the third child of four to Francis and Alice Manion (nee Fargen). She grew up on the family farm outside of Reedsburg in rural Sauk County. Jean and her future husband (Jerry) met and began dating while attending Reedsburg High School. After graduating high school, they both continued their education at the UW Whitewater. As Jean pursued a K-12 teaching degree, she and Jerry furthered their commitment to each other, marrying in September of 1966. In 1967 she and Jerry were blessed with a son (Jeff). Completing her education degree in 1968, she and Jerry were blessed again with their second child (Dan), completing the family they always wanted. In 1969 she accepted a position as a librarian with the Waukesha School System; fulfilling her dream to positively influence and educate children. Jean was able to continue fulfilling her dream through her retirement in 2003 and beyond.
Jean's interests were many; music, museums, theater, auto racing, craft shows, book clubs, state and national parks just to name a few. Jean loved to share these interests with her boys, family and friends. She was a world traveler; embracing and welcoming new adventures and cultures. The whole time with Jerry by her side.
Jean was an exceptional person in the many roles she played in the lives of others; daughter, sister, spouse, mother, aunt, friend and most importantly as a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean will be missed by all who knew her, but our lives are so much more complete for the time we were blessed spending with her.
Jean was preceded into Eternal Life by her father, mother, and her beloved brother Joseph Manion and sister Patricia Francisco and brother-in-law Arthur Zammikiel.
Jean is survived by her husband Jerry, sons Jeffrey (Paula) and Daniel (Christine), sister Mary Zammikiel, sister-in-law Nancy Manion and brother-in-law James Francisco (Kathy); grandchildren Tanner, Beck, Raymond, Linda and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Liam, Allie, Scott, Shiloh and Isabella; as well as so many other relatives and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek, WI on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial visitation at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 2:00 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019