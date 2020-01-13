Resources
Wauwatosa - (nee Dunlop) Of Wauwatosa. Found peace on January 12, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jeff, Kathy (Andy) Minster, Bob (Sheila), Mark (Kris), Barb (John) Heinen, Marty , Jenny and Lynn (Chris) Jeka. Further survived by 27 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Harwood Place Chapel, 8220 W. Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa from 4 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:30 PM. Private family burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
