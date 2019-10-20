|
Jean Florence Saltzman
(Nee Altshull) Passed away Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by beloved husband Allen Saltzman. Loving sister of Harvey (Adina) and Stanley (Helene) Altshull. Beloved mother of Robbin (Dorron) Katzin, Howard (Debra) Saltzman and Joel (Gilah) Saltzman. Cherished grandmother of Yossi Katzin, Aliza (Mordy) Rosenberg, and Ilana Katzin; Benjamin and Jodie Saltzman; Miriam Saltzman, Mutti (Shayna) Saltzman, Aharon (Hadassah) Saltzman, Nechama (Shmuel Mordechai) Goldenberg, Leah (Yair) Degani, Sarah (Mordechai) Rosenblum, Avrami, Dassi and Shabse Saltzman. Proud great-grandmother of Eliyahu, Eliyahu Dov, Malky, Chana, Yocheved, Rivka Bracha, Dovid Simcha and Shmaya Baruch. Preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Pauline (nee Kleinerman) Altshull. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A graveside service was held on Oct. 20 at Second Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions made to the Jewish Home and Care Center or Chai Point appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019