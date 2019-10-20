Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Saltzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Florence Saltzman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Florence Saltzman Notice
Jean Florence Saltzman

(Nee Altshull) Passed away Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by beloved husband Allen Saltzman. Loving sister of Harvey (Adina) and Stanley (Helene) Altshull. Beloved mother of Robbin (Dorron) Katzin, Howard (Debra) Saltzman and Joel (Gilah) Saltzman. Cherished grandmother of Yossi Katzin, Aliza (Mordy) Rosenberg, and Ilana Katzin; Benjamin and Jodie Saltzman; Miriam Saltzman, Mutti (Shayna) Saltzman, Aharon (Hadassah) Saltzman, Nechama (Shmuel Mordechai) Goldenberg, Leah (Yair) Degani, Sarah (Mordechai) Rosenblum, Avrami, Dassi and Shabse Saltzman. Proud great-grandmother of Eliyahu, Eliyahu Dov, Malky, Chana, Yocheved, Rivka Bracha, Dovid Simcha and Shmaya Baruch. Preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Pauline (nee Kleinerman) Altshull. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A graveside service was held on Oct. 20 at Second Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions made to the Jewish Home and Care Center or Chai Point appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline