Sr. Jean Ford SSND

Born to Eternal Life February 12, 2020, age 81. Survived by her sister Carol Shepherd, her brothers Gerald, Vernon and Dale, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Beatrice.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Friday, February 21, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
