Sr. Jean Hasenberg SSNDBorn to Eternal Life September 25, 2020, age 89 years. Survived by her brothers Lyle (Marlene) and Tom, and 10 nieces and nephews and spouses, grandnieces and grandnephews, and the SSND community. Preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Frances, her sister-in-law, Gloria. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass celebrating Jean's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.