1/
Jean K. Dodd
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean K. Dodd

Oconomowoc - Jean K. Dodd, age 59, of Oconomowoc, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Aurora Summit Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born June 20, 1961 in Milwaukee to John and Gerry Kristl.

She lived her entire life in the Oconomowoc Area and town of Summit, graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1979. She worked for the City of Oconomowoc Police Department, Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Services, Kroger Grocery Store, and Revere Electrical Supply Company until her illness prevented her from continuing.

On August 20, 1983 Jean married the love of her life, Michael "Zig", at St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Dousman. Jean was a past president of the Delafield American Legion Woman's Auxiliary.

Jean is survived by her husband, Michael "Zig"; two step-children, Christopher (Christine) Dodd, and Melissa (Ryan) Beaumont; five grandchildren, Madeline, Landen, Macy, Ingrid and Miraya; her father, John (Judy) Kristl; sister, Judy (Mark) Fowler; nieces, Morgan and Jaclyn; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gerry; and her brother, David.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held Monday, August 24th, at noon at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with burial to follow at Summit Cemetery. Friends and family may come for visitation on Sunday, August 23rd from 4 pm to 8 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Delafield American Legion Woman's Auxiliary Post 196 would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved