Jean Kathleen Jaeger (nee Sherman)
Jeannie Jaeger died on October 15 at the age of 71 in Tucson, AZ after a long illness. Jeannie was born in Milwaukee, WI to her beloved mother Edna and father Eugene Sherman. She was the first of her family to graduate college with a degree in Nursing from Alverno College. She proudly served her country as a nurse in the Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Station, IL during the Vietnam War. She was a nurse for many years at St. Joe's Hospital in West Bend, WI before moving to Florida in retirement.
Jeannie is survived by her much-loved brother Joe Conley of Tucson AZ., her sister Patti Sherman-Cisler (Greg Cisler) of Milwaukee, WI, her beloved nieces Amanda (Brett) Krzkowski, Andrea (Tarashid) Layne, and great-nephew Calvin. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and dearly-missed sister Susie Treptow (Bob).
Jeannie had many struggles in her life and fought valiantly against Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years and later Dementia. In lieu of flowers memorial a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation is appreciated. A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee in the spring of 2020.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019