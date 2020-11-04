Jean Kathryn Vopal
Wauwatosa - Jean Kathryn (Hansen) Vopal, 83, passed away October 30, 2020 at Harwood Place Assisted Living. Jean was born on July 25, 1937 to Ferdinand and Sylvia Hansen in Racine. She attended Park High School and went on to become a hair stylist for over 50 years. Jean owned the beautiful Villa Fontana Hair Salon and the Danish Cellar in Milwaukee. She married David Vopal on May 25, 1970, celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year. Jean and David shared a strong Christian faith and prayed together daily. Their enjoyment of schnauzers was evident in pets Hansel, Gretel, Teddy and Teddy Two. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking, entertaining, reading and was active in her church. After retiring, Jean began creating wonderful greeting cards. Jean is survived by her loving husband, David, sisters, Marion Beyer and Sandy (Bill) Smith, brother, Tim (Darlene) Hansen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Tom (Ruth) Hansen, brothers-in-law, Erv Beyer, Bob Vopal, and George Dorn, sisters-in-law, Gwen Dorn and Charlotte Vopal. There has been a private graveside service per Jean's request at Mound Cemetery alongside her parents. Memorials or donations may be made to, Mt. Carmel Church, 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222. Thank you to the Harwood Place and Heartland Hospice of Milwaukee caretakers. And a special thank you to the many dear friends who added so much joy to Jean's life.
