Jean Kirschbraun
West Allis - Jean Kirschbraun (nee Clark), of Cedarburg, formerly of West Allis, December 31, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Ginnie (Steve) Davis, Beth (Gary) Flehmer, Tom (Teresa) Kirschbraun and Nancy (Matt) Wade, dearest grandmother of Adam (Audrey) Davis, Jonathan (Cecilia) Davis, Erin (Mike) LeMoine, Katie (Nick) Dmytrenko, Mark Flehmer, and Tom and Joe Wade. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Dorothy Kirschbraun, her brother-in-law Frank Roseberry, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, January 6th at 5 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. A time of gathering will precede the service from 3:30-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lasata Care Center or the of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020