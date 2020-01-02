Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kirschbraun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Kirschbraun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Kirschbraun Notice
Jean Kirschbraun

West Allis - Jean Kirschbraun (nee Clark), of Cedarburg, formerly of West Allis, December 31, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Ginnie (Steve) Davis, Beth (Gary) Flehmer, Tom (Teresa) Kirschbraun and Nancy (Matt) Wade, dearest grandmother of Adam (Audrey) Davis, Jonathan (Cecilia) Davis, Erin (Mike) LeMoine, Katie (Nick) Dmytrenko, Mark Flehmer, and Tom and Joe Wade. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Dorothy Kirschbraun, her brother-in-law Frank Roseberry, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, January 6th at 5 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. A time of gathering will precede the service from 3:30-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lasata Care Center or the of Wisconsin.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline