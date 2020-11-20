Jean L. LangMequon - On Monday Nov. 16, 2020, Jean (Nitz) Lang, passed away at the age of 92. Jean was born Oct. 14, 1928 in Greenfield, WI to Edwin and Lily Nitz. Growing up she was surrounded by loving parents, four siblings, and lots of cousins. She often talked proudly about her time as a bat girl for her dad's baseball team. Jean met the love of her life, Curt, right after she graduated from business college. She worked as an accountant at Welke's House of Roses, the Lang family. Their life was a love story from the start.Jean was the loving wife of Curtis Lang and treasured mom of Curt/Chip (Brenda), Cynthia (Kim) Skadahl and Mary (Craig) Michelson. Her long legacy includes 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jean truly loved her family. Memories of her as a mover and shaker, Jello maker, do-er, card shark, back scratcher, and hugger of babies will be cherished forever. Even through her years with Alzheimer's, she taught us about love through her actions.When her children were young, Jean volunteered at their school functions, served as PTA president and was a girl scout/cub scout leader. Later, she served as a Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star and was an active member of Christ Church Mequon. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming and waterskiing at the cottage, and taking active part in any child-inspired backyard games. She also loved her Solar Heights neighborhood get-togethers.Curt and his family would like to thank Kathy Caravella for her friendship and the staff at Lasata Care Center for taking such good care of Jean.A celebration service with friends, family and flowers will be held sometime next spring. Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon and Christ Church will be assisting the family.Memorials in Jean's name can be made to the Live Nativity at Christ Church: 13460 N Port Washington Road. Mequon WI 53097 This was an event that Curt and Jean were instrumental in starting years ago.In closing, we'll end with Jean's favorite toast: "Here's to you and here's to me…" - Honey, Mom, Grandma Jean, you will be missed by so many.