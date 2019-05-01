Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Schussman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Schussman

Notice Condolences

Jean L. Schussman Notice
Schussman, Jean L. (Nee Rollins) She was reunited with her husband Wilbur "Bud" Schussman on April 27, 2019 at age 90. Beloved mother of Dick (Linda), Will (Mary) and Bonnie Lee Schussman. Cherished grandma of Jennifer (Jeff), Michael (Amy), Peter, Amanda Lee, Melissa and Gabe. Doting great-grandma of Benjamin. Dear friend of Pam. She will be missed by additional family and friends. A special thanks to Dr. Mooney and the Kraemer Cancer Center at St. Joseph's Hospital and to the Aurora at Home Hospice. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday. May, 2 from 10-11:45am. Celebration of Life at Noon. Private burial at Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now