Schussman, Jean L. (Nee Rollins) She was reunited with her husband Wilbur "Bud" Schussman on April 27, 2019 at age 90. Beloved mother of Dick (Linda), Will (Mary) and Bonnie Lee Schussman. Cherished grandma of Jennifer (Jeff), Michael (Amy), Peter, Amanda Lee, Melissa and Gabe. Doting great-grandma of Benjamin. Dear friend of Pam. She will be missed by additional family and friends. A special thanks to Dr. Mooney and the Kraemer Cancer Center at St. Joseph's Hospital and to the Aurora at Home Hospice. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday. May, 2 from 10-11:45am. Celebration of Life at Noon. Private burial at Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019