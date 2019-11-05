|
|
Jean "Jeanie" Leichnitz
Milwaukee -
(Nee Behling)
Received into the loving arms of our Lord on Sun. Nov 3, 2019 at the age of 77.
Loving wife of Ernie. Jeanie was loved and will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Fri Nov. 8 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3030 W Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Service Celebrated 6pm.
Reception will follow. Private Entombment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Breast Cancer Research.
Jeanie was a Clerk with the Milwaukee Police Department and prior to that worked for 23 years at the Falk Corp.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019