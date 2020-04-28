Resources
Jean M. Abler

Jean M. Abler Notice
Jean M. Abler

Greendale - (Nee Evans) Accepted into heaven by her Savior Jesus Christ April 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late David Abler. Beloved mother of Diane (John) Gruber, William (Mary) Abler, Thomas (Denise) Abler, Donna (Michael) LeClaire and John Abler. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic private family services will be held

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
