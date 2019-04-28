Fairbanks, Jean M. (Nee Cournoyer) 93, of Oak Creek, WI and Glendale, AZ was called home to our Lord March 4, 2019. Jean was born June 19, 1925 in Marshfield, WI to Joseph and Christina(Nee Alain) Cournoyer. She was joined in marriage to Fredrick George Fairbanks Sr. May 2, 1948. They later separated in 1970. Jean was loved and is survived by her 5 children, Kristine (the late George) Reynolds, Barbara (Terry) Scott, Susan (Dale) Jacobs Tetzlaff, Fredrick George Jr (Bonnie) Fairbanks, Kathleen 'Kat' (Robert) Pezall, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Christina, her brother Leo, her former husband Fredrick, and son-in-law George. Visitation at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154, Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:00-10:30 with a Catholic memorial service at 10:30 and interment to follow. Employed by Kohls Department Store in South Milwaukee, she retire3d to Glendale, AZ. all who knew Jean understood she life to the fullest. She loved her family, her friends and was fun to be with. She golfed, traveled in ad out of the US, liked martinis, was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters, camped, taught religious ed, played softball, and other activities. She had an ever-growing collection of FROGS. Her mantra was LIVE, LAUGH and LOVE. Jean's contagious smile and laugh will be missed by many.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary