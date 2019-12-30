Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Jean M. (Borchardt) Hoff

Jean M. (Borchardt) Hoff Notice
Jean M. Hoff (nee Borchardt)

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 53 years. Loving mother of Laura (Mark) Steeger. Proud grandma of Jessica, Allen, and Alyssa; and soon to be great grandma of Paislee Grace. Cherished sister of Linda (Duane) Hanson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME- 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 4:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
