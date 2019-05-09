Services
Jean M. Kiefer

Jean M. Kiefer Notice
Kiefer, Jean M. (Nee Turner) Age 91, was taken by the hand of Jesus on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Erwin J. Kiefer. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Tambone, as well as his grandchildren, Adrienne Tambone and Adam Tambone. Funeral Service Saturday May 10th at 12:30PM at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point. Following the service the family will greet friends until 1:30PM at the church. Private family interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church Bell Choir or Habitat for Humanity appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019
