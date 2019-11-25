|
|
Jean M. Lange
Mukwonago - Went to her Eternal Home to be with her husband Bud and other family members on November 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving mother of Herman (Darlene) Lange. Proud and loving grandma of Chris (Shannon) Lange and Shannon (Vincent ) Randazzo. Great-grandma of Alex, Emily, and Nicholas. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00PM (noon). Burial at Oak Knoll Cemetery following service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019