Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Nowicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Nowicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Nowicki Notice
Nowicki, Jean M. (Nee Maschio) passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 94. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Roman "Mike." Loving sister of Elena "Lena" Oleszak. She is preceded in death by her three sisters, Carmela, Josie, and Dorothy, and many relatives. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and their children all who she loved as her own. Further survived by many relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her open heart, her ready smile, and her generous spirit for those who were close to her. Visitation will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at church at 11:00AM. Private entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline