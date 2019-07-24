|
Nowicki, Jean M. (Nee Maschio) passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 94. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Roman "Mike." Loving sister of Elena "Lena" Oleszak. She is preceded in death by her three sisters, Carmela, Josie, and Dorothy, and many relatives. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and their children all who she loved as her own. Further survived by many relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her open heart, her ready smile, and her generous spirit for those who were close to her. Visitation will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at church at 11:00AM. Private entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019