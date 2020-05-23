Jean M. OttOak Creek - (nee Krueger) Jean Marie Ott, 96, passed away peacefully into Eternal Life on May 21. 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, 7 sisters and 2 brothers. Dearly loved mother of Carol (Gary) Merriman, James (Deb Zorn) Collum, Shirley (Frank) Ciano and Nancy (Larry) Blum. Loving grandmother of Mark (Kim) Merriman, Tanya (Dean) Przybyszewski, Jeff (Cari) Collum, Jennifer Cepican, Julie Herbst and great grandmother of 10. Also loved by nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Franciscan Villa - Francis House, especially Maria, Jen and Katie, for their loving care of Jean.Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN, WI Saturday, May 30 from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Procession to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Franciscan Villa South Milwaukee or St. Stephen The Martyr Lutheran Church.